Class of ‘73 reunites in Trail

50th reunion held Sept. 8 through Sept. 10

The JL Crowe graduating class of 1973 was the biggest grad class to date.

Craig Delong and Jim Hill are happy to report that for their 50th reunion, they had a response of 69 attendees from all over the world.

Friday, Sept. 8, was the meet and greet; the celebration continued Saturday with a choice of hiking or golfing followed by a delicious Italian dinner at the Riverbelle.

The weekend wrapped up Sunday with a goodbye gathering at Gyro Park.

City of Trail

