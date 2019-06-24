Angus Buchan of Faith Like Potatoes fame is coming to Castlegar. (Photo: Mighty Men)

Close to 1000 people expected to hear international evangelist Angus Buchan this weekend

The Mighty Men’s Conference is taking place in Castlegar June 28-30.

An internationally known evangelist is coming to the Castlegar area and close to 1000 people are expected to attend the event.

The Mighty Men’s Conference Canada, taking place at the Pass Creek Fair Grounds June 28-30, will be featuring Angus Buchan and musician Robin Mark.

Buchan is a farmer turned full-time evangelist from South Africa. His story was made famous in the movie Faith Like Potatoes. He began hosting Mighty Men’s Conferences with attendance growing to the hundreds of thousands. The movement has spread and conferences are held around the world.

Nelson resident Jeff Zak has organized the local event.

“The main thing is to encourage men to be all they can be for their families and their homes — there’s not enough encouragement for men today,” said Zak. “If a man has more stability and strength and direction at home, it is good for the whole family.”

Zak was inspired to organize the event after attending a Mighty Men’s Conference in South Africa in 2010 with 400,000 people in attendance.

Zak brought Buchan to Nelson for a smaller scale event in 2012.

“He has got a big heart and he is an interesting man,” said Zak.

So far registrations have come in from across Canada and as far away as Alaska, Arkansas, Ireland and Nepal.

Robin Mark will be leading the music for the event.

Mark is a Northern Irish Christian singer, songwriter, worship leader, and recording artist based in Belfast. He has released thirteen albums with sales of over two million worldwide and has won the Gospel Music Association’s international award.

Four sessions will take place during the event: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

The Sunday morning session is free and open to everyone.

Registration costs $25. Tickets are available at the door, but organizers are encouraging early registration so that the onsite food vendors can better prepare for the event.

More information can be found at mightymen.ca.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
