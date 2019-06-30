Through its support of the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, Columbia Basin Trust is increasing access to locally grown food at farmers’ markets in the Basin Farmers’ markets. Photo credit: Adrian Wagner.

Columbia Basin Trust increases support for farmers’ markets coupon program

Trail part of program

(Columbia Basin) – Farmers’ markets are an important way of connecting Columbia Basin residents with the products of local farmers. Columbia Basin Trust is increasing access to fresh, healthy food by providing even more funding to the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program run by the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM).

The Trust began supporting the existing provincial program in 2018. After a first successful year, it’s now committing more funding to the program: $420,000 over three years. This will enable the program to eliminate wait lists and add two new Basin communities. Each year the program will serve approximately 325 people through 16 farmers’ markets operating in 14 communities in the region.

“We’ve been very pleased with this program’s impacts, which is why we’ve decided to give it even longer-term support,” said Will Nixon, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “In addition to helping make sure that Basin residents receive the healthy food they need, this program helps us deliver on our strategic priority to foster agricultural production in the region.”

The program provides coupons to lower-income families, seniors and pregnant women participating in food literacy programs delivered by eligible community partners. Recipients receive coupons valued at $21 each week for 16 weeks. They use these at participating BCAFM member farmers’ markets to purchase vegetables, fruits, nuts, eggs, dairy products, cut herbs, meat and fish directly from Basin farmers, supporting the local economy.

“Columbia Basin Trust is an incredible partner of ours, supporting Basin residents, farmers and farmers’ markets, increasing access to healthy, fresh food, while boosting the local economy all at the same time,” said Heather O’Hara, Executive Director, BCAFM. “This new contribution will sustain and expand the reach of this amazing program in the region for years to come.”

This year’s program starts in June. The communities returning this year are Cranbrook, Creston, Elkford, Fernie, Kaslo, Kimberley, Nakusp, Nelson, Revelstoke, Rossland, Trail and Windermere. Joining the program this year are New Denver and Valemount. To become program participants, Basin residents should contact a local eligible community organization that partners with the program. To learn more, visit bcfarmersmarket.org/coupon-program/about-program.

The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets promotes, develops and strengthens 145+ farmers’ markets across the province so they can better support local farmers, food processors and artisans, and provide British Columbians with fresh, healthy, local food. Learn more at bcfarmersmarket.org.

The Trust fosters agricultural production in the region and works to make sure residents have access to healthy food. Learn more about its efforts in agriculture, as well as in improving the economic and social well-being of residents, at ourtrust.org/our-work.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

Previous story
PLACE NAMES: Rossland neighbourhoods, part 3

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters still building for upcoming season

The Trail Smoke Eaters announce commitments to three players this week

Trail Stingrays make waves in Creston meet

The Trail Stingrays competed at the Creston Waves Swim Meet on the weekend with good results

Trail All Stars prepare for provincials

Trail All Stars pound out victory over Chewelah in only home game before Little League provincials

Sports ‘n Things: Canada slinks out of women’s World Cup contention

Team Canada women’s soccer coach makes fatal error in elimination match against Sweden

All set for Canada Day in Trail and Rossland

From birthday cake to fireworks scheduled

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Most Read