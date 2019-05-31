Community comes through for B.C. woman fighting leukemia

Fundraiser brings in $11,200, GoFundMe at $11,495 for Black Press saleswoman

A young Vernon woman’s battle against cancer just got a little bit easier thanks to friends, family and her community.

A fundraiser held Sunday at The Kal for Sue Folliott raised $11,200.

“She is so thankful as she said they really needed the money and were stressing about it,” said Sue’s mom Diana Hastings-Beugeling, who was in tears at the event, along with Sue’s dad, over the amazing support shown by Vernon. “Now they are covered for a few months again.”

See: Music and comedy event benefit Vernon woman’s battle with cancer

Having to live in Vancouver while undergoing treatments, Sue and husband Jake are renting a place while also trying to pay their mortgage and bills at home.

Taking the financial burden off the young couple is what organizers of the event aimed for, so that the 39-year-old can focus on her health.

The all-afternoon event included an impressive silent auction with items donated by local businesses, many of which are clients of Sue’s as she is a marketing consultant at The Morning Star. Special T-shirts raising Leukemia awareness with the tag #Sue’sArmy were also sold in support. The evening included entertainment from four bands and Yuk Yuks Comedian Cedric Newman came all the way from Toronto. An impressive 50/50 draw, with a cash prize of more than $800 also took place. The winner was ecstatic!

As part of fundraising efforts for Sue, friends and family also held a raffle with some top notch prizes.

The winners of the raffle are:

Okanagan Spring beer fridge full of beer – Karen Hill

Toyota specialty detail and service package: Consie Severson

Durali Villa two-night stay: Sherry Mattock

See: Army of Support behind Morning Star saleswoman battling cancer

Anyone wanting to support Sue can also do so through the GoFundMe account, which has already raised $11,495.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Green New Deal meetings come to the Kootenays

Just Posted

City of Trail water conservation starts Saturday

Water restrictions begin June 1

Looking at the history of Castlegar’s neighbourhood names

Place Names: Castlegar neighbourhoods

More roadside checks in Greater Trail, more impaired drivers caught

Trail and Greater District RCMP dedicating more days to driving enforcement

Donation to Kootenay Boundary Renal Program

Funding to help purchase a handheld ultrasound machine

Fire before ice

Chillers in the Trail Memorial Centre are being replaced

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Smoke from Alberta wildfires shrouds East Kootenay towns

Air quality health index rating for the Cranbrook area showing moderate risk to health

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Most Read