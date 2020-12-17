Tim Hortons Trail has donated $1,471 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Chronic Pain Service Project to purchase state of the art medical equipment. Proceeds were raised through their annual Smile Cookie Campaign. Brandon Byers, owner Tim Hortons Trail is representing the Tim Hortons Trail team for this donation.

Tim Hortons Trail has donated $1,471 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Chronic Pain Service Project to purchase state of the art medical equipment. Proceeds were raised through their annual Smile Cookie Campaign. Brandon Byers, owner Tim Hortons Trail is representing the Tim Hortons Trail team for this donation.

Community helps Light-Up Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Donations were made during Dec. 4 pledge day

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation is currently fundraising for the Chronic Pain Service Project. This $160,000 project will purchase the necessary equipment to support an enhanced chronic pain service at KBRH.

The foundation’s Light-Up the Hospitals! Pledge Day was Friday Dec.4, which went virtual this year and included donations from many individuals, corporations and non-profits toward the Chronic Pain Service Project including: Teck Trail; Tim Hortons Trail; Local 480; the Trail and Rossland hospital auxiliaries; and the Nelson District Credit Union.

Recent recruitment of an anaesthesiologist with certification in pain medicine has provided the opportunity to expand on the existing chronic pain care provided in the Kootenay Boundary and implement a comprehensive, coordinated regional Chronic Pain Service at KBRH.

Pain is the most frequently reported chronic condition and six out of seven emergency department visits have some relationship to pain. Poorly managed pain contributes to patient suffering, unplanned hospital admissions, extended stays in hospital and development of long-term pain conditions.

Patients with chronic pain report the lowest quality of life compared to all other chronic conditions.

Specialized medical services will be enhanced in the Kootenay Boundary through implementation of the Chronic Pain Service.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

United Steelworkers Local 480 has donated $7,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation. $2,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project and $5,000 to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund, which assists families when travelling to receive medical care. Chris Walker, President USW Local 480 presented this donation.

United Steelworkers Local 480 has donated $7,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation. $2,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project and $5,000 to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund, which assists families when travelling to receive medical care. Chris Walker, President USW Local 480 presented this donation.

The KBRH Health Foundation received $5,000 from the Trail Hospital Auxiliary in support of the regional Chronic Pain Service Project. Your support of the Gift Shop at KBRH makes healthcare improvements possible. Anita Fricke, Secretary, Trail Hospital Auxiliary presented the donation on behalf of the Auxiliary members.

The KBRH Health Foundation received $5,000 from the Trail Hospital Auxiliary in support of the regional Chronic Pain Service Project. Your support of the Gift Shop at KBRH makes healthcare improvements possible. Anita Fricke, Secretary, Trail Hospital Auxiliary presented the donation on behalf of the Auxiliary members.

Nelson District Credit Union has donated $3,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project through their Community Investment Program. Without the support of Credit Union members, donations like this would not be possible. Brian Poch, NDCU’s Manager Retail Lending presented the donation.

Nelson District Credit Union has donated $3,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project through their Community Investment Program. Without the support of Credit Union members, donations like this would not be possible. Brian Poch, NDCU’s Manager Retail Lending presented the donation.

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary has made a generous donation of $20,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project. When you shop at the Rossland Thrift Store, you are improving regional healthcare. Linda Cant, President of the Rossland Auxiliary presented this donation on behalf of the Auxiliary members.

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary has made a generous donation of $20,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project. When you shop at the Rossland Thrift Store, you are improving regional healthcare. Linda Cant, President of the Rossland Auxiliary presented this donation on behalf of the Auxiliary members.

Previous story
Trail Kiwanis draws Christmas raffle winners

Just Posted

Wayne Gilmore, a school bus driver for Yaqan Nukiy School, said that not a day goes by where a driver doesn’t run through his stop sign or lights. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston School Bus Drivers express concerns over safety of children, reckless drivers

“Someone’s child is going to end up dead.”

Photo: Unsplash
Community helps Light-Up Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Donations were made during Dec. 4 pledge day

Chris Vlanich, president of Trail Kiwanis, and Jocelyn Johnson, volunteer, drew the winners for Ferraro Foods gift certificates. Photo: Submitted
Trail Kiwanis draws Christmas raffle winners

Everyone who bought a Christmas tree from the Kiwanis lot was entered into the draw

The RDKB program is funded by FortisBC through its own BUILTbetter program. Photo: Jesse Orrico on Unsplash
Kootenay Boundary regional district launches Build Energy Smart program

New building energy codes becoming mandatory in 2022

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Dave Brimacombe and Wayward Distillery staff members pictured with mountains of ethanol and sanitizer. Photo supplied
B.C. distillery stuck with a warehouse full of sanitizer

Courtenay’s Wayward Distillery donated about $75,000 worth, now can’t sell enough to cover expenses

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Cranbrook Hotel then and now
Historic hotel saved from fiery destruction – again

The Cranbrook Hotel is the city’s oldest hotel and one of its oldest buildings.

Most Read