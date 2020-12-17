Community helps Light-Up Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation is currently fundraising for the Chronic Pain Service Project. This $160,000 project will purchase the necessary equipment to support an enhanced chronic pain service at KBRH.
The foundation’s Light-Up the Hospitals! Pledge Day was Friday Dec.4, which went virtual this year and included donations from many individuals, corporations and non-profits toward the Chronic Pain Service Project including: Teck Trail; Tim Hortons Trail; Local 480; the Trail and Rossland hospital auxiliaries; and the Nelson District Credit Union.
Recent recruitment of an anaesthesiologist with certification in pain medicine has provided the opportunity to expand on the existing chronic pain care provided in the Kootenay Boundary and implement a comprehensive, coordinated regional Chronic Pain Service at KBRH.
Pain is the most frequently reported chronic condition and six out of seven emergency department visits have some relationship to pain. Poorly managed pain contributes to patient suffering, unplanned hospital admissions, extended stays in hospital and development of long-term pain conditions.
Patients with chronic pain report the lowest quality of life compared to all other chronic conditions.
Specialized medical services will be enhanced in the Kootenay Boundary through implementation of the Chronic Pain Service.
