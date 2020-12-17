Community helps Light-Up Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Tim Hortons Trail has donated $1,471 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Chronic Pain Service Project to purchase state of the art medical equipment. Proceeds were raised through their annual Smile Cookie Campaign. Brandon Byers, owner Tim Hortons Trail is representing the Tim Hortons Trail team for this donation.

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation is currently fundraising for the Chronic Pain Service Project. This $160,000 project will purchase the necessary equipment to support an enhanced chronic pain service at KBRH.

The foundation’s Light-Up the Hospitals! Pledge Day was Friday Dec.4, which went virtual this year and included donations from many individuals, corporations and non-profits toward the Chronic Pain Service Project including: Teck Trail; Tim Hortons Trail; Local 480; the Trail and Rossland hospital auxiliaries; and the Nelson District Credit Union.

Recent recruitment of an anaesthesiologist with certification in pain medicine has provided the opportunity to expand on the existing chronic pain care provided in the Kootenay Boundary and implement a comprehensive, coordinated regional Chronic Pain Service at KBRH.

Pain is the most frequently reported chronic condition and six out of seven emergency department visits have some relationship to pain. Poorly managed pain contributes to patient suffering, unplanned hospital admissions, extended stays in hospital and development of long-term pain conditions.

Patients with chronic pain report the lowest quality of life compared to all other chronic conditions.

Specialized medical services will be enhanced in the Kootenay Boundary through implementation of the Chronic Pain Service.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

United Steelworkers Local 480 has donated $7,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation. $2,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project and $5,000 to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund, which assists families when travelling to receive medical care. Chris Walker, President USW Local 480 presented this donation.

The KBRH Health Foundation received $5,000 from the Trail Hospital Auxiliary in support of the regional Chronic Pain Service Project. Your support of the Gift Shop at KBRH makes healthcare improvements possible. Anita Fricke, Secretary, Trail Hospital Auxiliary presented the donation on behalf of the Auxiliary members.

Nelson District Credit Union has donated $3,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project through their Community Investment Program. Without the support of Credit Union members, donations like this would not be possible. Brian Poch, NDCU’s Manager Retail Lending presented the donation.