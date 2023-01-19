Community Lights Up! The Hospital in Trail

McDonald’s in Trail and Castlegar have donated $1,000 raised during Change-Up for Light-Up, to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign. Trail McDonald’s team members presented the donation on behalf of the Trail and Castlegar teams, to KBRH Health Foundation Board Secretary, John Sullivan. Photo: Submitted

Members of the SMS Italo Canadese have donated $30,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign and Oncology Department at KBRH. L-R: Italo Canadese members Lina Horan, Maria Burkholder and Joanne Balfour present this generous donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director of the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted

Dan Ashman, AM Ford Dealer Principal, has donated $500 in support of Light-Up to the KBRH Health Foundation for the Ambulatory Care Campaign. Dr. Carolyn Stark, Foundation Board Member, accepts this donation from Dan Ashman. Photo: Submitted

Hotel Manager, Adrian Heink (middle), donated $500 towards the Ambulatory Care Campaign on behalf of the Crown Columbia Hotel, BW Premier Collection. This donation is in support of Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. Kim Ferraro, KBRH Health Foundation Board Vice Chair (left) and Bernie Legatto, Board Treasurer (right), accept this donation. Photo: Submitted

Shatti Esthetics Studio has donated $500 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Greatest Need Fund. Owners, Sukhjinder and Shatti Singh, and their son Agam, present their donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director (left to right). Donations to the Greatest Need Fund assist in purchasing priority medical equipment as well as patient care and comfort items for any department at KBRH, Columbia View Lodge, Poplar Ridge Pavilion or Community Health. Photo: Submitted

FortisBC Kootenay Employees donated $1,250 to Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day from their Social Club Fund. Proceeds were raised from ticket sales at their annual Christmas party. This generous donation will support Youth Mental Health. Lea McNaughton, FortisBC Administrative Assistant, presents their donation to Rebecca Smyth, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member. Photo: Submitted

Nelson and District Credit Union has donated $2,500 through their Community Investment Program to the Ambulatory Care Campaign. Credit Union members in our region provided these funds to improve regional healthcare. Brian Poch, NDCU’s Manager of Retail Lending, presented the donation to Debbie Wood, 2nd Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board (left to right). Photo: Submitted