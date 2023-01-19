Community Lights Up! The Hospital in Trail

McDonald’s in Trail and Castlegar have donated $1,000 raised during Change-Up for Light-Up, to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign. Trail McDonald’s team members presented the donation on behalf of the Trail and Castlegar teams, to KBRH Health Foundation Board Secretary, John Sullivan. Photo: SubmittedMcDonald’s in Trail and Castlegar have donated $1,000 raised during Change-Up for Light-Up, to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign. Trail McDonald’s team members presented the donation on behalf of the Trail and Castlegar teams, to KBRH Health Foundation Board Secretary, John Sullivan. Photo: Submitted
Members of the SMS Italo Canadese have donated $30,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign and Oncology Department at KBRH. L-R: Italo Canadese members Lina Horan, Maria Burkholder and Joanne Balfour present this generous donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director of the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: SubmittedMembers of the SMS Italo Canadese have donated $30,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign and Oncology Department at KBRH. L-R: Italo Canadese members Lina Horan, Maria Burkholder and Joanne Balfour present this generous donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director of the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Dan Ashman, AM Ford Dealer Principal, has donated $500 in support of Light-Up to the KBRH Health Foundation for the Ambulatory Care Campaign. Dr. Carolyn Stark, Foundation Board Member, accepts this donation from Dan Ashman. Photo: SubmittedDan Ashman, AM Ford Dealer Principal, has donated $500 in support of Light-Up to the KBRH Health Foundation for the Ambulatory Care Campaign. Dr. Carolyn Stark, Foundation Board Member, accepts this donation from Dan Ashman. Photo: Submitted
Hotel Manager, Adrian Heink (middle), donated $500 towards the Ambulatory Care Campaign on behalf of the Crown Columbia Hotel, BW Premier Collection. This donation is in support of Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. Kim Ferraro, KBRH Health Foundation Board Vice Chair (left) and Bernie Legatto, Board Treasurer (right), accept this donation. Photo: SubmittedHotel Manager, Adrian Heink (middle), donated $500 towards the Ambulatory Care Campaign on behalf of the Crown Columbia Hotel, BW Premier Collection. This donation is in support of Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. Kim Ferraro, KBRH Health Foundation Board Vice Chair (left) and Bernie Legatto, Board Treasurer (right), accept this donation. Photo: Submitted
Shatti Esthetics Studio has donated $500 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Greatest Need Fund. Owners, Sukhjinder and Shatti Singh, and their son Agam, present their donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director (left to right). Donations to the Greatest Need Fund assist in purchasing priority medical equipment as well as patient care and comfort items for any department at KBRH, Columbia View Lodge, Poplar Ridge Pavilion or Community Health. Photo: SubmittedShatti Esthetics Studio has donated $500 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Greatest Need Fund. Owners, Sukhjinder and Shatti Singh, and their son Agam, present their donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director (left to right). Donations to the Greatest Need Fund assist in purchasing priority medical equipment as well as patient care and comfort items for any department at KBRH, Columbia View Lodge, Poplar Ridge Pavilion or Community Health. Photo: Submitted
FortisBC Kootenay Employees donated $1,250 to Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day from their Social Club Fund. Proceeds were raised from ticket sales at their annual Christmas party. This generous donation will support Youth Mental Health. Lea McNaughton, FortisBC Administrative Assistant, presents their donation to Rebecca Smyth, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member. Photo: SubmittedFortisBC Kootenay Employees donated $1,250 to Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day from their Social Club Fund. Proceeds were raised from ticket sales at their annual Christmas party. This generous donation will support Youth Mental Health. Lea McNaughton, FortisBC Administrative Assistant, presents their donation to Rebecca Smyth, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member. Photo: Submitted
Nelson and District Credit Union has donated $2,500 through their Community Investment Program to the Ambulatory Care Campaign. Credit Union members in our region provided these funds to improve regional healthcare. Brian Poch, NDCU’s Manager of Retail Lending, presented the donation to Debbie Wood, 2nd Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board (left to right). Photo: SubmittedNelson and District Credit Union has donated $2,500 through their Community Investment Program to the Ambulatory Care Campaign. Credit Union members in our region provided these funds to improve regional healthcare. Brian Poch, NDCU’s Manager of Retail Lending, presented the donation to Debbie Wood, 2nd Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board (left to right). Photo: Submitted
The Music Heals Charitable Foundation has donated $4,000 to support Music Therapy programming at Poplar Ridge Pavilion and Columbia View Lodge. This funding ensures program continuation, which supports socialization and well-being of long term care residents. Karen Yamazaki, Music Therapist (left) and Debbie Wood, 2nd Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board accept this donation. Photo: SubmittedThe Music Heals Charitable Foundation has donated $4,000 to support Music Therapy programming at Poplar Ridge Pavilion and Columbia View Lodge. This funding ensures program continuation, which supports socialization and well-being of long term care residents. Karen Yamazaki, Music Therapist (left) and Debbie Wood, 2nd Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board accept this donation. Photo: Submitted

Read about the Ambulatory Campaign here:

Hospital campaign starts with a challenge to Kootenay Boundary businesses

Fruitvale family-run business donates $35,000 to hospital campaign

Fruitvale dentist office donates $18,500 to regional hospital

KBRH donation especially meaningful

Read all about Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital here:

#KBRH stories

