Congratulations to Jenneka Plug and Matt Chessor of Rossland who ushered in 2022 with not one but two New Years babies.The couple’s twin boys, Dawson and Harvey Plug, were the first to arrive in the new year, and were born on Jan. 5 at 4:01 a.m. and 4:46 a.m. respectively at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Congratulations, it’s twins

The first newborn babies to ring in the New Year are twin brothers Dawson and Harvey Plug

The couple’s twin boys, Dawson and Harvey Plug, were the first to arrive at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in the new year, and were born on Jan. 5 at 4:01 a.m. and 4:46 a.m. respectively.

New Year'snewborns

