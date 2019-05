Warfield Centennial Pool is an outdoor facility which is generally open from the beginning of June until the end of August.

It is a 25-meter pool with a 9’6″ deep diving tank. It is “L-shaped” and includes deck areas for patrons to relax and suntan. With the Warfield Credit Union Legacy Project donation, the Warfield Water Slide and Spray Park was added in 2003.

As part of the Village of Warfield’s Jubilee Celebration the pool was completely modernized with the addition of two water slides, a spray park and is now known as the Kootenay Savings Water Park.

For information regarding hours of operations or rental of the pool for an event call the staff at the pool at 250-368-5111 or the Village Office at 250-368-8202.