COVID doesn’t stop incrEDIBLE Trail volunteers from growing community bonds

Like other community organizations run by locals who passionately fundraise for good causes throughout the year, the pandemic quashed all these opportunities for The Kiwanis Club of Trail.

That’s why Kiwanians looked at different ways to stay engaged through community services such as delivering groceries to seniors. Members are still making it a regular outing, such as club treasurer Wayne Hodgson, he’s made more than 300 deliveries since last spring.

“The COVID pandemic has seen the loss of the Kiwanis local fundraising events … all dearly missed,” says Chris Vlanich, president/secretary. “However, the club executive has managed to keep busy.”

In keeping with tradition, leading up to Christmas, Kiwanis members and their volunteer elves sold trees at Butler Park.

Using pandemic precautions, hundreds of trees were sold. Tree sales are a major fundraiser for Trail Kiwanis, so support from the community meant that bursaries could be awarded, like always, to graduating students at JL Crowe Secondary School and the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre.

The club is also responsible for overseeing the Kiwanis campground at Beaver Creek Provincial Park, which Vlanich notes has seen an increase in usage this summer. As well, Kiwanis members support Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market with security, set-up and tear down every other Saturday from May to early fall.

Vlanich says helping out the volunteer-run market is rewarding and provides an opportunity for members to promote Kiwanis while raising funds for BC Children’s Hospital.

There was one milestone that quietly passed by because of COVID restrictions, and that was celebrating the club’s 75th anniversary with the community on Canada Day 2020.

