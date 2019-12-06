The last time the CP Holiday Train came to Castlegar was in 2017. The stop’s featured performers were Alan Doyle and The Beautiful Band. Photos: Betsy Kline

CP Holiday Train headed to Castlegar

The festive food bank fundraiser will take place December 12.

A Canadian Christmas tradition will be returning to Castlegar this year when the CP Holiday Train rolls into town.

The train will arrive in the railyard behind the Castlegar Station Museum at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 12 and the performance event featuring Canadian country stars Terri Clark and Dallas Smith will begin at 4:45 p.m.

The primary purpose of CP Holiday Train stops is to raise money for local food banks, so admission to the event is a food or monetary donation for Castlegar’s Community Harvest Food Bank. CP also makes a food bank donation at each stop.

Community Harvest president Deb McIntosh says the boost the food bank receives from CP Holiday Train events is much appreciated and sets the organization up to start off the new year in good financial shape.

“It gives us confidence and allows us to plan ahead,” said McIntosh. “It means security.”

PREVIOUS: Holiday Train rocks into Castlegar in 2017

Having a healthy balance in the bank also allows the food bank to weather low donation cycles and better serve clients.

McIntosh says that 90 per cent of the food bank’s income comes in between November and January.

“The community always pulls together for the food bank in making sure we keep people fed and housed and looked after.

“A healthy balance also allows us to meet the emergency needs of people when they come to see us that other agencies simply can not meet,” added McIntosh.

Each year the food bank puts together about 225 Christmas hampers for local families. McIntosh says beyond the usual pantry staples, donations of things like pickles, coffee, tea, toiletry items and personal care products are always appreciated.

“Anything your family likes to eat, so do our clients,” said McIntosh.

“It’s just about providing some extras for people and some of the basics and making sure everybody feels safe and loved and valued in their community, especially during the holiday season.”

Monetary donations are also very useful as they allow food bank representatives to buy just what is needed for a particular client or to balance out the food donations.

“Poverty is not just about not being able to put food in your cupboard, it comes with a whole lot of other things,” said McIntosh. “With the extra money we can help people deal a little easier with those things.”

So far this year, Community Harvest has spent $60,000 on food for clients and $16,000 to help meet housing needs.

There are a number of other ways to donate to the food bank if you will not be attending the event. Donations can be dropped off at the food bank during operating hours, food and toys can be dropped off at City Hall, cheques made out to Community Harvest Food Bank can be mailed to St. David’s Anglican Church, you can attend a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Dec. 7 or donate through CBC during their annual Food Bank Day on Dec. 6.

The Castlegar Fire Department will be holding a toy drive at the Castlegar A&W on Dec. 14.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The last time the CP Holiday Train came to Castlegar was in 2017. The stop’s featured performers were Alan Doyle and The Beautiful Band. Photos: Betsy Kline

Previous story
VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

Just Posted

Kootenay communities owe names to Chinook jargon

Place Names: Taghum, Lebahdo, Sitkum Creek, and Chahko Mika come from pidgin trade language

Trail police looking for tips to identify vandals

Greater district detachment reports several business were tagged with spray paint

WorkSafeBC investigating serious incident at Trail landfill

Incident shuts down McKelvey Creek landfill Friday morning

Trail RCMP step up enforcement for Winter CounterAttack

Dec. 6 is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

Christmas Toy Drive in Trail lights up the season

Opportunities to donate to the cause before Christmas

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

Most Read