Creston carver Bob Graham crafted this Remembrance Day tribute from a shed moose antler.

He began working on the project two months ago, and estimates that it took him 60 to 70 hours to complete.

Graham has been carving for more than 20 years, using only shed antlers so that no animal is harmed.

Throughout his career, he said that he’s created over 60 carvings just from using shed antlers.

