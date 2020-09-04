Crowe grads donate to COVID-19 relief

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
COVID quashed 2020 celebratory plans so the Grade 12 class donated to COVID relief instead
Mayor Wilks said that only one assessment should be carried out on the Castle Project
The company’s mass timber facility will be producing glulam beams and cross laminated timber
Physicians want change before “a patient dies a preventable death or the existing lab staff quits”
Trail residents can now report a crime without actually calling the police.
Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked
NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night
The total number of cases from the region is now at 450
One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210
5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police
Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded
Construction of the $62.9-million project will begin later this year
Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning
The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order
This is a dramatic shift from 1961 when Canadian families spent 33 % of their income on taxes
“If we see the guidelines are not being enforced, we may refuse unsafe work,” said Andy Davidoff.
The league will play a 30-game season without 100 Mile House, Spokane and Beaver Valley
