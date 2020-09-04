(Submitted photo)

Crowe grads donate to COVID-19 relief

COVID quashed 2020 celebratory plans so the Grade 12 class donated to COVID relief instead

The JL Crowe Grad Class of 2020 has donated $2,000 to the COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund at the KBRH Health Foundation.

Due to the reduction of celebratory events due to COVID-19, these funds remained unused.

It was the wish of the grad council to donate the funds to a cause that positively impacts the community.

JL Crowe Class of 2020 Graduates Carollynn Ballerin (center) and Amanda McConnachie (right) presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation.


