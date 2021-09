Club Trofeo makes pit stop at the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre

A collection of stunning rides adorned the Rossland Museum parking lot including cars made by Porsche, Masserati, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Lotus, Corvette and Alfa Romeo. Photo: Mike Sloan

Club Trofeo, a group of trophy car aficionados from the Pacific Northwest, made a stop at the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre Sept. 18.

More than 30 drivers and passengers took time for a tour of the museum as part of their Rally of Cascadia North from Sept. 11-19.

“I would say that that’s the best our parking lot has ever looked,” said Rossland researcher Sarah Taekema-Slot.