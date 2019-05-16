Cubs, Guides, plant trees at Beaver Creek

The 1st Warfield Cubs joined forces with 1st Trail Guides on Monday to plant trees at Kiwanis Beaver Creek campground. The youth and supporting parents, scouters and guiders planted approximately 175 larch and white pine trees along the paths and between campsites around the campground.
