CWL reports on annual meeting

Holy Trinity Catholic Women’s League held their Annual General Meeting on January 29.

Members reported on the year’s activities which included petitions to government, supporting local charities, and visiting senior homes thus making every attempt to be fulfill the National theme to be “Inspired by the Spirit.”

It is always a balancing act between faith, fun and fulfillment, between spiritual, business and social, and between CWL initiatives, community involvement and parish work.

With these thoughts in mind, a new approach to meetings is being explored. For a one year trial, members approved a policy addendum which included a change in the meeting schedule.

The excitement of having the Diocesan Convention in Castlegar in May will give members an opportunity to grow in faith and mingle with other CWL members.

With plans in the works for a Mardi Gras dinner on March 5, members will be gathering all the gold, purple and green paraphernalia to celebrate before the more solemn Lenten period. Included in the celebration will be the enrollment of a new associate member and installation of the new executive.