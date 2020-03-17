DBS Energy donates to hospital campaign

ED Campaign underway by Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received $3,400 from Carol and Dennis Schlender of DBS Energy Services for the Emergency Department Campaign.

This completes their commitment of $10,000 for the Mental Health Rooms in the new Emergency Department at KBRH.

Read about the multi-million dollar job here: Fusing two projects into one at KBRH


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthfundraisingKootenay Boundary Regional Hospitalvolunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

DBS Energy donates to hospital campaign

ED Campaign underway by Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation

Happy St. Patrick’s Day from the Trail Times

Annual St. Paddy’s Day Coffee Party went Saturday in the Trail United Church

Trail closing city-run facilities on Tuesday

All shutdowns go into effect indefinitely on March 17

RDKB recreation facilities remain open ‘unless situation changes’

March Break programming is slated to continue as planned

Don’t let system get overwhelmed by COVID-19, urges Nakusp doctors

Stay isolated, stay safe, the system can be easily pushed over limit, they say

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Gift card purchases could help small Canadian businesses cope with COVID-19: experts

There are 1.14 million small businesses in Canada, accounting for 97.9 per cent of the country’s employers

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Most Read