DBS Energy donates to hospital campaign

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received $3,400 from Carol and Dennis Schlender of DBS Energy Services for the Emergency Department Campaign.

This completes their commitment of $10,000 for the Mental Health Rooms in the new Emergency Department at KBRH.

Read about the multi-million dollar job here: Fusing two projects into one at KBRH



