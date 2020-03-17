DBS Energy donates to hospital campaign

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received $3,400 from Carol and Dennis Schlender of DBS Energy Services for the Emergency Department Campaign.
This completes their commitment of $10,000 for the Mental Health Rooms in the new Emergency Department at KBRH.
Read about the multi-million dollar job here: Fusing two projects into one at KBRH
