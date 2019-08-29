Dentist office donates $10,000 to regional hospital in Trail

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Donation for KBRH Health Foundation ED Campaign
Tom Zeleznik says fire got much worse because firefighters hands were tied
BC Used Oil Management Assn provides infrastructure grant to OK Tire Trail
Letter to the Editor from Scott Weatherford, CEO of ATCO Wood Products, Fruitvale
Workers off the job to press demands for a new contract
Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.
Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members
Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province
Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters
U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping
Don’t. Drivers who ignore the warning will pay a high price
Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June
An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia
In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis
Brandi Hansen still advocates inner beauty is what matters, plans to donate all of the prize money
Richard Truscott is B.C. and Alberta vice-president at Canadian Federation of Independent Business
Last-place Vancouver side all but eliminated from MLS playoff hunt
Calgary-based Four20 owns and operates six stores in Alberta
Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan
