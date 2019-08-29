Submitted photo

Dentist office donates $10,000 to regional hospital in Trail

Donation for KBRH Health Foundation ED Campaign

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation received a $10,000 donation from Dr. Greg Barrett, Family Dentistry, for the Emergency Department Campaign.

This donation will support a Recliner Pod in the Streaming Area of the new Emergency Department at KBRH.

Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation (right), accepted this donation from Dr. Barrett (centre, right) and his staff team.

More on the $19-million KBRH ED upgrades here: Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Big donation for regional hospital in Trail

Just Posted

Nakusp mayor says logging truck fire shows need to review rules

Tom Zeleznik says fire got much worse because firefighters hands were tied

Upgraded used oil recycling facility opens in Trail

BC Used Oil Management Assn provides infrastructure grant to OK Tire Trail

Forest management, a collaborative effort in West Kootenay

Letter to the Editor from Scott Weatherford, CEO of ATCO Wood Products, Fruitvale

Dentist office donates $10,000 to regional hospital in Trail

Donation for KBRH Health Foundation ED Campaign

Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Workers off the job to press demands for a new contract

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

VIDEO: A ‘friendly reminder’ from police about speeding in school zones

Don’t. Drivers who ignore the warning will pay a high price

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Most Read