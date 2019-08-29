Dentist office donates $10,000 to regional hospital in Trail

Donation for KBRH Health Foundation ED Campaign

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation received a $10,000 donation from Dr. Greg Barrett, Family Dentistry, for the Emergency Department Campaign.

This donation will support a Recliner Pod in the Streaming Area of the new Emergency Department at KBRH.

Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation (right), accepted this donation from Dr. Barrett (centre, right) and his staff team.

More on the $19-million KBRH ED upgrades here: Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter