Special thank you to Barks and Recreation and their superstar shutterbug Kaylee Borrowman

Kaylee Borrowman, daycare and photo supervisor at Barks and Recreation Pet Services in downtown Trail, loves to take mugs of her daycare pooches while they visit.

In anticipation of Valentine’s Day on Monday, she made a heart-filled kissing booth for her pals to pose around and snack on yummy treats.

The Trail Times sends out a big thank you to Barks and Recreation and Kaylee for helping make our Valentine’s Day extra special with these doggone great photos!

L-R: Cheddar, Gris, Ember and Mosely patiently wait to all-out show their love on Feb. 14.

Gris welcomes a smooch from Kira. Photo: Kaylee Borrowman