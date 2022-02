Music Heals donated to the cause through the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation

The Music Heals Charitable Foundation has donated $3,000 to support music therapy programming at Poplar Ridge Pavilion and Columbia View Lodge.

This funding ensures program continuation which supports socialization and well-being of long term care residents during COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: Music stirs up memories in Trail care home

Read more: Happy Wanderers delivering Christmas joy through music

Read more: Music stirs memories as Trail serenader nears 101st birthday



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital