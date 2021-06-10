Donation to Kootenay Boundary chronic pain service

Intact Insurances has donated $5,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation for the service

Intact Insurance has donated $5,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project through their Better Communities Program.

Sandy Thor-Larsen, CEO Kootenay Insurance Services, presented this donation to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation on behalf of Intact Insurance.

More about the Kootenay Boundary pain clinic:

