Donation to Kootenay Boundary chronic pain service

Intact Insurance has donated $5,000 to the Chronic Pain Service Project through their Better Communities Program.
Sandy Thor-Larsen, CEO Kootenay Insurance Services, presented this donation to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation on behalf of Intact Insurance.
More about the Kootenay Boundary pain clinic:
