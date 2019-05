Funding to help purchase a handheld ultrasound machine

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received $5,000 from the Pacific Blue Cross Health Foundation.

This donation will support the purchase of a Sonosite Handheld Ultrasound Machine to treat Kootenay Boundary Renal Program patients.

Paul Butler, Vice Chair of the KBRH Health Foundation, and Margaret Daum, Manager for the Kootenay Boundary Renal Program, accepted this donation.