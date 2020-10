The funding will be directed into residents living in Columbia View Lodge

The LeRoi Community Foundation has donated $1,500 to Columbia View Lodge to support the Music Therapy Program.

Music Therapy is vitally important to ensure well-being of patients in long term care facilities.

Ardith White, LeRoi Foundation Grants Committee Chair Person (left) presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation.



