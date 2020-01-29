Lisa Pasin, director of development forthe KBRH Health Foundation (left), Margot Wright, KBRH recreation therapist (centre) and Karen Yamazaki, music therapistfor Columbia View Lodge, (right) accepted this donation. Photo: Submitted

Donation to Trail music therapy program

Money will be used for Music Heals program at Columbia View Lodge

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received $2,800 from the Music Heals Charitable Foundation to support the Music Heals Program at Columbia View Lodge.

Music Therapy enhances the well-being of the residents by providing recreation and social activities.

