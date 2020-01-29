Donation to Trail music therapy program

Money will be used for Music Heals program at Columbia View Lodge

Lisa Pasin, director of development forthe KBRH Health Foundation (left), Margot Wright, KBRH recreation therapist (centre) and Karen Yamazaki, music therapistfor Columbia View Lodge, (right) accepted this donation. Photo: Submitted

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received $2,800 from the Music Heals Charitable Foundation to support the Music Heals Program at Columbia View Lodge.

Music Therapy enhances the well-being of the residents by providing recreation and social activities.

