Sheri Regnier photo

Doughnut Day in Trail

Salvation Army members delivered donuts to thank Silver City frontline workers

Salvation Army members in Trail were out bright and early on Friday delivering freshly-made doughnuts to service agencies including the regional fire department and RCMP as well as to staff at city hall and the aquatic centre.

June 7 is National Doughnut Day, explained ministries leader Jessica Hoeft.

“The first Friday in June marks this tradition that celebrates The Salvation Army’s work during the First World War,” she said.

“To boost morale, Salvation Army “Lassies” cooked doughnuts for the troops on the front lines.”

These young ladies were the only women outside of the military personnel allowed on the front lines, Hoeft said.

“As the doughnuts gained popularity, rumours arose of pilots even dropping notes asking for doughnuts.

“Since then, the doughnuts have become a symbol of The Salvation Army’s long history of caring for, and providing dignity to, those who come to them in their darkest hours.”

