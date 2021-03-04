Duck dynasty

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual size to editor@trailtimes.ca

The “Common Merganser” is anything but common.

This distinguished species spends the breeding season in northern forested habitats near large lakes and rivers, nesting in cavities of large trees often found in mature forests.

They spend winters on large lakes, rivers, and reservoirs in the southern and coastal regions of their breeding range.

These birds tend to prefer freshwater wintering habitat over saltwater, but they may winter in coastal bays, estuaries, and harbors.

