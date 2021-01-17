Eagles line the Trail riverbank

Eagle-eyed shutterbug Ron Wilson shares a few photos of Haliaeetus leucocephalus, otherwise known as the bald eagle, he spotted across the river from the Trail Legion last week.

On his daily walk, Ron has counted anywhere from 15 to 30 eagles perched in trees that line the riverbank.

The birds’ range includes most of Canada and Alaska, all of the contiguous United States, and northern Mexico. It is found near large bodies of open water with an abundant food supply and old-growth trees for nesting.

The bald eagle is an opportunistic feeder that subsists mainly on fish, which it swoops down and snatches from the water with its talons. It builds the largest nest of any North American bird. Sexual maturity is attained at the age of four to five years.

