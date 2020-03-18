Empty store shelves increase anxiety for Castlegar’s low income residents

Food bank president asking hoarders to consider others.

The president of Castlegar’s food bank is encouraging people to think twice before they empty store shelves and hoard supplies.

“To a person with no money, empty store shelves is absolutely frightening,” said Deb McIntosh.

“The worst feeling you can have is when people are out stocking up for the long term, and you have no money or no means of transportation.”

“Not having the option of looking after your family for a longer term than you usually do is horrifying. To see people taking things they don’t necessarily need, and leaving other people in the lurch is so unnecessary.”

“In a panic or crisis situation, this kind of behaviour shows that low income people are on their own.”

The food bank is doing fine as far as supplies for hampers are concerned, but they could use gift cards with values around $25 so clients can purchase what they need, when they need it, or when it is actually available.

“We can’t solve all of the issues for people, but we can make sure they feel a little less vulnerable,” added McIntosh.

The food bank has stopped its lunch gatherings, but is still offering meals to take out.

Socializing during hamper pick up days has also been halted. Clients can pick up their hamper along with a coffee and lunch to go on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Castlegar warming centre closes for season, many lessons learned


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
DBS Energy donates to hospital campaign

Just Posted

Empty store shelves increase anxiety for Castlegar’s low income residents

Food bank president asking hoarders to consider others.

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Youth to paddle the Columbia, learning in great outdoors

Wildsight, SD#8 offer local youth a chance to paddle for school credit this summer

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

Trail leader awarded Order of the Métis Nation

The Order is the highest award of honour and recognition that can be bestowed

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

Surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. resident working with ocean conservation team to track trash on Soko Islands

COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Four provincial court locations have closed entirely due to the pandemic

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

Most Read