The chance to win Pride Trail giveaways is open until Oct. 16. (Addison Oberg photo)

Enter to win Pride Trail prizes

COVID-19 cancelled the Pride Trail community event in late August

“Having no Pride this year was sad for us,” says Addison Oberg of Pride Trail. “But we are trying to show that our community is alive and well and still supportive even if we are far apart.”

Pride Trail usually hosts an event at the end of August to raise awareness for inclusivity and the City of Trail raises the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag for the week.

But, the pandemic put the kibosh to the 2020 plans, like it has to all other community gatherings this year.

(Mayor Lisa Pasin, Coun. Paul Butler and Oberg masked up to commemorate occasion with a photo in early September)

To keep Pride at the forefront sans community event, Oberg is getting word out that Pride Trail is raffling off gifts donated from downtown Trail businesses and the public library.

All that is required to enter is for locals to use the #showyourpride hashtag and tag in @PrideTrailBC on Facebook.

“We are giving away local prize packages from the Doorway, JJ’s, the Trail and District Public Library, and Good Stuff,” Oberg explained mentioning one prize is a gift card, and the others are gift baskets.

“They do not necessarily have to do with LGBTQ+ issues but they are a show of community support and love in a time where we could not gather as a community,” she added.

“They are taking photos of themselves or loved ones showing their pride! A picture is an entry to win.”

The deadline to enter is Oct. 16.

Previous: Rainbow Pride Sidewalk brightens downtown Trail


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RDKB donates to urology/ENT care
Next story
Urban wildlife Part IV: The East Kootenay birds of summer

Just Posted

Report presents grim Nelson housing stats

Mayor Dooley calls out neighbouring communities for lack of action on low income housing

B.C. hospice workers part of essential care team – pandemic or not

Message from the BC Hospice Palliative Care Association

Trail RCMP called out twice to reports of a man with a handgun

One report came into the Greater Trail station Wednesday morning, the other later in the afternoon

Northern pikeminnow, a growing concern on Kootenay Lake

Kootenay Lake anglers wonder if growing population of northern pikeminnow deplete kokanee stocks

B.C. hospice workers are vital especially in a pandemic

Letter to the Editor from Gail Potter of Trail

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

Urban wildlife Part IV: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part III.

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

Most Read