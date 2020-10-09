Enter to win Pride Trail prizes

“Having no Pride this year was sad for us,” says Addison Oberg of Pride Trail. “But we are trying to show that our community is alive and well and still supportive even if we are far apart.”

Pride Trail usually hosts an event at the end of August to raise awareness for inclusivity and the City of Trail raises the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag for the week.

But, the pandemic put the kibosh to the 2020 plans, like it has to all other community gatherings this year.

(Mayor Lisa Pasin, Coun. Paul Butler and Oberg masked up to commemorate occasion with a photo in early September)

To keep Pride at the forefront sans community event, Oberg is getting word out that Pride Trail is raffling off gifts donated from downtown Trail businesses and the public library.

All that is required to enter is for locals to use the #showyourpride hashtag and tag in @PrideTrailBC on Facebook.

“We are giving away local prize packages from the Doorway, JJ’s, the Trail and District Public Library, and Good Stuff,” Oberg explained mentioning one prize is a gift card, and the others are gift baskets.

“They do not necessarily have to do with LGBTQ+ issues but they are a show of community support and love in a time where we could not gather as a community,” she added.

“They are taking photos of themselves or loved ones showing their pride! A picture is an entry to win.”

The deadline to enter is Oct. 16.

