The Meakin Hotel, seen here circa 1910, once stood on the corner of Cedar Avenue and Spokane Street in downtown Trail.

Built in 1896 by Mary Anne Meakin for a cost of $6,000, the hotel was torn down in 1957 to make way for construction of the S.S. Kresge store.

Using an online inflation calculator, $6,000 in 1896 roughly equates to $1,980,000 in today’s dollars.

