Everyone asked to do their part in tidying Trail

Volunteers have been hard at work for months preparing for judging competition

During the Canada Day long weekend, Community in Bloom volunteers, accompanied by Trail councillors Carol Dobie, Eleanor Gattafoni-Robinson and Colleen Jones, walked the Trail downtown sector, cleaning up, handing out pamphlets with tips on tidiness and looking for ways in which our downtown can be improved.

Communities in Bloom judges will arrive in the Silver City later this month to adjudicate Trail in the Class of Champions category (small).

And the head of the local committee says every Trail resident can do their part.

“What we try to tell homeowners is, your property doesn’t stop with your gate,” says Dan Rodlie. “If you see a weed growing in the boulevard in front of your house, go out and pull it.

“Make it like your are going to sell your house or business, make it presentable.”

More about the Tidiness Programs from Trail Community in Bloom:

The CiB program takes in what everybody in town does.

So, keeping a home with “curb appeal,” a nice garden, neat boulevards and debris-free neighbourhoods is all part of the program.

Hence, CiB thanks the overwhelming community of gardeners in Trail.

In addition to keeping neighbourhoods clean, there are a number of Adopt-a-Highways sponsors: Trail Rotary, Waneta Sunrise Rotary, the West Kootenay Metis Society and the Incredible Landscapes Committee have all taken on sections of the highways leading into Trail, going out twice a year to pick up debris along the roadways.

Because Trail is built along the mountainside, there are a number of covered staircases.

A committee of Adopt-a-Stair sponsors have taken on the task of keeping the covered stair cases in West Trail, as well as the tunnels under the highway, free of debris and graffiti.

CiB volunteers also patrol the town to rid the sidewalks of weeds and shooting grasses and frequently check for any problem areas, especially the Landfill area, which seems to get more than its share of debris flying off vehicles.

We are always looking for volunteers to help with weeding and planting as well as people to just come and share ideas – be part of what makes this city great.

We meet about six times per year between October and May and keep connected via email. The city provides a budget, which covers the city’s floral program. We also accept donations for any of our various projects. Please make cheques payable to the City of Trail and earmark them “Trail Community in Bloom.”

For more information, contact chair Dan Rodlie at 368-9227.

Background:

The Trail Community in Bloom (CiB) Committee is the catalyst for making the City of Trail aesthetically pleasing for residents and visitors, keeping the city involved in the national and international Communities in Bloom program.

While Rodlie and his little army of volunteers do a lot of work, the accolades go to the people of the city whose pride and community spirit shines.

Keeping residential and business properties, streets and boulevards neat and tidy; making strides in environmental improvements, and honouring our historical past, are all parts of the CiB package that keep our 5-bloom rating possible.

With funding from the City of Trail, Teck Metals Ltd., Home Hardware, Columbia Power Corporation and other corporate and individual sponsors, the CiB Committee plans and undertakes work to enhance the beauty of our city.