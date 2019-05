In April, Fruitvale Elementary School started recognizing students who were doing good things around the school, such as being kind, contributing to the school community, picking up garbage, and being helpful.

The students were given a “Falcon Pride” slip to put in a box (shown in the picture) at the front of the school.

At the school’s celebration assembly, five students’ names were drawn and given a moon ball donated by Telia Monaghan, and a pizza lunch donated by Milano’s in Fruitvale.