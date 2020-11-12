Farewell to a Fruitvale legend

Dick Dar bought a little grocery story in the outskirts of Fruitvale in 1957

Hundreds to people wanting to pay last respects to Dick Dar attended Friday’s procession outside Liberty Foods in Fruitvale. Photo: Geoff Fontes, Focal Point Media

After the passing of Fruitvale icon Dick Dar on Sunday, Nov. 1, the family was not able to hold a community memorial service due to the ongoing pandemic.

They did hold a private service on Friday, and invited all those who wished to pay their respects to Dick to be outside Liberty Foods as the procession made its way through the store parking lot and down the lane to Dick’s final resting place.

The afternoon procession was attended by nearly 200 people.

Dick Dar and his wife Susan purchased a small grocery store in Fruitvale in 1957, and grew Liberty Foods into becoming not just a must-stop shop but also into an integral part of the community they serve.

Photo: Geoff Fontes, Focal Point Media

