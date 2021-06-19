A volunteer delivers food to families as part of a West Kootenay EcoSociety program. Photo: Submitted

Farms to Friends delivers 2,500th bag of food to families in need

The program services communities in the Nelson, Trail and Castlegar areas

Submitted by West Kootenay EcoSociety

Farms to Friends has officially delivered its 2,500th bag of fresh food to local community members in need.

The program, which started last summer by the West Kootenay EcoSociety in response to the local food insecurity many people across the region experience, has expanded to support 75 households in need every week. Farms to Friends delivers fresh, healthy food to Balfour, Nelson, Castlegar, Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Fruitvale, Montrose, Salmo, and rural communities in between.

“I am continually moved by the dedication of our volunteers, who show up every week to help deliver food. I am also impressed with the tenacity of our local food producers, who work hard to supply us with fresh, healthy food. Still, one of my favourite parts of the past year has to be the connections I have made with the families and seniors in our program — that is what makes it all worthwhile,” says Craig Mullin, Farms to Friends co-ordinator.

Farms to Friends purchases local food from producers across the West Kootenay and safely delivers this healthy food in reusable cloth bags to households in need each week with the support of over 15 community volunteers. Each week, households also learn to cook featured ingredients in simple and accessible recipes. Delivering healthy food right to the doorsteps of households in need also allows our volunteers to check on seniors living alone and offer connection and meaningful conversation, which has been valued during the pandemic.

“When I started in the program, I was having a hard time making ends meet! I adapt the recipes and mix and match to meet my household’s appetites. It has been a gift to pass some things on and to be the nutrition detective to adapt when someone does not eat mushrooms, but someone else does. Nothing goes to waste! Much gratitude,” says one Farms to Friends recipient from Salmo.

People, businesses, and organizations can sponsor a household to make a lasting community contribution by visiting www.ecosociety.ca/campaign/farms-to-friends or calling (250) 921-5497.

A complete list of Farms to Friends sponsors is available at www.ecosociety.ca/campiagn/farms-to-friends.

West Kootenay EcoSociety is a non-profit community-driven organization that brings together local residents to protect the natural environment while building just, equitable, healthy, and livable communities.






