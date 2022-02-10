Feelin’ peckish …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Feathered friends are starting to come out of the woodwork now that spring is near. Earlier this week, Rose Karges spotted this Downy Woodpecker making a visit to her Warfield backyard for a little knosh at the bird feeder. According to AllAboutBirds.org, downy woodpeckers make lots of noise in spring and summer.

According to AllAboutBirds.org, downy woodpeckers make lots of noise in spring and summer. Photo: Rose Karges

About Downy Woodpeckers

Downy Woodpeckers are small versions of the classic woodpecker body form. They have a straight, chisel-like bill, blocky head, wide shoulders, and straight-backed posture as they lean away from tree limbs and onto their tail feathers. The bill tends to look smaller for the bird’s size than in other woodpeckers.

Downy Woodpeckers give a checkered black-and-white impression. The black upper parts are checked with white on the wings, the head is boldly striped, and the back has a broad white stripe down the center. Males have a small red patch on the back of the head. The outer tail feathers are typically white with a few black spots.

According to AllAboutBirds.org, Downy Woodpeckers hitch around tree limbs and trunks or drop into tall weeds to feed on galls, moving more acrobatically than larger woodpeckers. Their rising-and-falling flight style is distinctive of many woodpeckers. In spring and summer, Downy Woodpeckers make lots of noise, both with their shrill whinnying call and by drumming on trees.

These gorgeous birds can be found in open woodlands, particularly among deciduous trees, and bushy or weedy edges. They’re also at home in orchards, city parks, backyards and vacant lots.

Read more: Rossland dawn brings ‘Fire and Ice’

Read more: What you see …



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

birdsCity of TrailPhotographyWildlife