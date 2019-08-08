Fence comes down in downtown Trail

The city-owned lot will soon be on the market

As the wire fencing around the former Union Hotel lot was taken down Wednesday morning, another barrier was going up on the site.

The concrete blocks were being lowered into place around the lot.

Read more: For Sale sign soon to go up in Trail



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter