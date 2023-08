If you have a recent photo to share email: editor@trailtimes.ca

Ron Wilson shares this photo he snapped at the “Y” in Sunningdale of a Great Blue Heron (left) peacefully sharing the rocks with a family of common mergansers (ducks).

Interestingly, birds are generally territorial especially during breeding season, which for the blue heron, is March through August.

Mergansers breed once per year, in the summer, laying nine to 12 eggs between May and June.

