Foundation donates $12,000 to Kootenay Boundary COVID relief

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation is supported by the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) and Le Roi Community Foundation.
KBRH Health Foundation received $12,000 towards its COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund.
This donation will provide necessary medical equipment to enhance isolation capacity to support our most vulnerable patients while admitted to KBRH.
