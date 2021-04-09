Foundation donates $12,000 to Kootenay Boundary COVID relief

KBRH Health Foundation received $12,000 towards its COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund #ECSFund

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation is supported by the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) and Le Roi Community Foundation.

KBRH Health Foundation received $12,000 towards its COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund.

This donation will provide necessary medical equipment to enhance isolation capacity to support our most vulnerable patients while admitted to KBRH.

Read more: Le Roi Community Foundation announces COVID-19 grants

Read more: Creating connections through art

Read more: Trail family seeks answers after mother dies of COVID-19 after contracting it at Kelowna General Hospital



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital