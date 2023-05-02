Representatives for the nine recipients, donors and foundation members included L-R: Brenda Hooper, recipient; Aron Burke, fund holder; Debbie Wallace, new foundation member; Bill Van Beek, recipient; Lindy Welsby, recipient; Keith Smyth, original foundation member. Photo: Submitted

Foundation donates $30,000 to Trail area causes

The Le Roi Community Foundation recently held an appreciation night at the VISAC Gallery in downtown Trail to acknowledge the foundation’s generous donors and present cheques totalling over $30,000 to nine regional organizations.

Foundation members and guests also celebrated scholarships of more than $13,000.

In February of this year, the foundation distributed $140,000 for the CSRF (Community Services Recovery Fund via Community Foundations of Canada).

Le Roi’s annual granting cycle is May 1 through June 30.

The application form is available on the foundation’s website: leroifoundation.com.

The foundation welcome anyone who wishes to join in their mission to support the communities of Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale and Areas A and B of the regional district.

Watch for news about a new fund that everyone can support.

Charity and Donations

