Foundation donates $81,140 to hospital in Trail

The money was used to purchase vital new medical equipment

Patients at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) will benefit from of a range of new medical equipment thanks to the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) Foundation.

“The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation is thankful to be a recipient of a grant from the CMA Foundation COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund,” explains Lisa Pasin, KBRH Foundation director of development.

This generous donation of $81,140 has purchased a vital signs monitor, three battery-powered IV pumps and a T1 Transport Ventilator, she added.

“This grant supports our hospital, our staff and our community. Thank you CMA Foundation!”

Originally established in 2005, the CMA Foundation is the charitable arm of the Canadian Medical Association. As a registered charity, the foundation provides impactful charitable giving that furthers excellence in health care.

As part of the response, the CMA Foundation established a $5 million COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund for small community hospitals across Canada with fewer than 100 beds. This financial support assists small hospitals meet their evolving needs with activities, equipment and training that enhance staff wellness, improve access to care, and help prepare for future pandemics.

“I am inspired every day by the dedication of physicians, health care providers and all hospital workers as they continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic head-on,” says Allison Seymour, CMA Foundation president.

“We know these are extraordinary times that require extraordinary support. From managing evolving health care needs to address changes in your community, to ensuring the proper equipment and training for your staff, our hope is that these funds will have a positive impact as you continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”

In 2020, the CMA Foundation announced a historic commitment of $30 million to support the medical community and Canadians, recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges.

BC HealthCanadaKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital