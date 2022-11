Columbia View Lodge is located on Laburnum Drive

Heather Brandvold, Director and Designated Grants Committee Chair of the Le Roi Community Foundation (right), presents their donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director. Photo: Submitted

The Le Roi Community Foundation has donated $1,500 to the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude project.

This generous donation will help improve accessibility of garden spaces for long term care residents, ensuring their safety andmaximizing usability.

