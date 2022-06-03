Photo: Submitted

Photo: Submitted

Foundation gifted $24,000+ for advanced urology care

Urodynamics will enable enhanced diagnosis for those requiring complex urology care.

A $24,133 donation to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Urodynamics Project was made from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) through Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program.

Urodynamics will enable enhanced diagnosis for those requiring complex urology care.

“The foundation is grateful to the RDKB and the Trust for this investment as we work towards enhancing healthcare in our region.”

Linda Worley, RDKB board chair and Area B director, presented this donation to Chris D’Arcy (left), foundation board director, on behalf of the City of Trail, City of Rossland, Village of Warfield, Village of Fruitvale, Village of Montrose, and RDKB Areas A and B.

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalKootenaysRossland

Previous story
PHOTOS: Doukhobors celebrate 75 Years of coming together in peace, brotherhood and song

Just Posted

Kootenay Lake Hospital will use the anaesthetic gas sevoflurane exclusively and discontinue the use of desflurane. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Kootenay Lake Hospital changes anaesthetic process to lower greenhouse gas footprint

Track pictures from a Labour Day event held at Butler Park in the late 1950s or early 1960s. Do you recognize anyone? Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Jumpstarting that famous Home of Champions spirit

Photo: Submitted
Foundation gifted $24,000+ for advanced urology care

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small
PHOTOS: Doukhobors celebrate 75 Years of coming together in peace, brotherhood and song