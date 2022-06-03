Foundation gifted $24,000+ for advanced urology care

Urodynamics will enable enhanced diagnosis for those requiring complex urology care.

A $24,133 donation to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Urodynamics Project was made from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) through Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program.

“The foundation is grateful to the RDKB and the Trust for this investment as we work towards enhancing healthcare in our region.”

Linda Worley, RDKB board chair and Area B director, presented this donation to Chris D’Arcy (left), foundation board director, on behalf of the City of Trail, City of Rossland, Village of Warfield, Village of Fruitvale, Village of Montrose, and RDKB Areas A and B.

