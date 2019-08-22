Foxy’s Dine Out donation

Foxy’s Fine Food & Drinks in downtown Trail raised $2,000 for the hospital

The Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel has donated $2,000 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation to support the Emergency Department Campaign.

This donation was provided through proceeds from the Foxy’s Dine Out event.

KBRH Health Foundation’s Director of Development, Lisa Pasin (centre, left), accepted this donation from the Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel’s General Manager Sales, Geno LeRose (centre, right), and the Foxy’s Fine Food & Drinks team.

