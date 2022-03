Fruitvale dentist office donates $18,500 to regional hospital

The Ambulatory Campaign is now underway

Dr. Gregory Barrett has donated $18, 500 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

This generous donation will support an Examination and Consultation Room in the new Ambulatory Care Unit at KBRH.

BC HealthDonationKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital