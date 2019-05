Tuesday at the Trail and District Public Library, in the spirit of celebrating Trail with Silver City Days, the STEAM Lab 2.0 program (for children aged 9-12 years old) looked at some historic buildings of Trail and their modern day counterparts.

A representative from the Trail Museum and Archives delivered an informative talk about the buildings. The participants paired up to work on recreating either a new or old replica of a building using graham wafers and royal icing.

S.T.E.A.M Lab 2.0 (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) at in the public library of the Trail Riverfront Centre includes cooking, building challenges with Keva Planks, Lego, cardboard and found objects, marble mazes, special guests and more.