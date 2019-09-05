Fun for all at this year’s Rossland Golden City Days

Here’s a list of the many events you can come watch — or better yet, participate in!

The Rossland Golden City Days Committee is excited to bring you a weekend of fun and entertainment Sept. 6 to 8, celebrating our heritage, and hopes you’re planning to dress in heritage costume and join them. Many activities and lots of fun are in store for you and your family.

To lead into the weekend events, wander around the fine Rossland stores this week to take advantage of the in-store specials and be sure to visit the Rossland Mountain Market today.

Friday evening at the Rossland Curling Club Lounge, you will be treated to a great line-up at the EEE Stand Up Comedy Night, featuring Tara Holmes and Lisa McCauley. They will be joined by other local comedians and musicians. Tickets for this licensed event must be purchased in advance at Curiosity Clothing and Gifts or by contacting Lisa H. at 250-362-9063 or old_grey_mare_55@hotmail.com.

The annual pancake breakfast will be held at the Rossland Firehall on Saturday morning. Visit the Fall Fair after the parade on Saturday, enjoy browsing the many items entered by Rossland residents, and check out the various vendors, informative displays, and live entertainment. The petting zoo will be outside on Spokane Street.

From the parade Saturday morning, to the children’s games, to the many events around town, you and your children will be busy with activities all day. The parade will begin at 1st Avenue and St. Paul; proceed along 2nd Avenue, Monte Christo Street, down Columbia Avenue, and end downtown.

The craft vendors and food booths, featuring burgers, hot dogs, tacos, chicken fingers, donairs, kettle corn, baked goods, and cold drinks, will be located in Sourdough Alley. The GOAT and EZ Rock will be on hand to provide music, goodies, and smiles, Saturday afternoon’s Sourdough Alley Stage entertainment includes the Trail Pipe Band, UCRA, and more great music from The Best Of.

The Outhouse Races go in the afternoon and will feature teams who will push, pull, and run around their home-built contraption to the finish line. Cheer on your favorite team and watch to see who wins the coveted outhouse trophy. Who will take the trophy from the 2018 winning team, It’s All Downhill From Here? Contact Trinda, trinda13@hotmail.com or 250-512-8046.

The MOFAB Co-Ed Softball Tournament will run all weekend at various Rossland ballparks. Lil Rippers Bike Park Clinic will focus on teaching bike skills to children aged 6 to 10, hosted by KMBC Saturday on Spokane Street. Huck-en Berries Bike Jam goes Saturday afternoon at Centennial dirt jumps.

Continuing with the sports activities, save some energy to run in the Golden City Grind on Sunday. The Golden City Days and Fall Fair Committees, along with the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre and Kootenay Mountain Shuttle have teamed up to provide a complimentary shuttle service to transport people between Spokane Street, the Rossland Arena, Centennial Jumps, and the Rossland Museum on Saturday afternoon. Schedules will be posted on Bhubble and around town.

On Sunday it’s the Community White Elephant Sale. Sell the items you no longer need, bring your lawn chairs, and enjoy this social afternoon with family and friends. Raffle tickets are on sale at Alpine Drug Mart and the Rossland Museum. Your support of the Golden City Days raffle could win you a pair of skis, a chainsaw-carved bear bench, Le Creuset cappuccino set, golf or ski passes, or one of many other wonderful prizes, donated by awesome and hugely supportive Rossland and area businesses.

Volunteers are always welcome, whether you have an hour to spare or more, and are a very necessary ingredient in the success of the Golden City Days weekend. Without our reliable volunteers, many events and activities would not be possible. If you have a bit of time to share, please contact Terry at terrycbrinson@gmail.com.

Pick up your schedule of events in Rossland businesses the afternoon of Sept. 3 and check out the Rossland Golden City Days page on Facebook to find out more about the many events happening around town. There are so many activities that you will be kept busy all weekend. See you at Golden City Days 2019.