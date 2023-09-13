The Kinsmen Club of Trail will be holding their first Annual Duck Derby in conjunction with the Pass Creek Fall Fair. It will look similar to this duck race at Discovery Canyon. Photo: Sean McIntosh

Fundraising duck race taking place at Pass Creek Fall Fair

Event by Kinsmen Club of Trail will feature big prizes

The Kinsmen Club of Trail will be holding their first Annual Duck Derby in conjunction with the Pass Creek Fall Fair when hundreds of ducks will race down Pass Creek on Sept. 24.

Tickets sold on and before event day will give their owners a chance to win some amazing prizes.

Each ticket has a corresponding numbered duck. Club members will “Release the Quackin” at precisely 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. A maximum of 500 ducks will be sold and the first three lucky ducks will qualify to win prizes.

First prize will be 25 per cent of total ticket sales, second place will win 15 per cent of total ticket sales and third place will win 10 per cent of total ticket sales.

The Kinsmen Club of Canada’s goal is to “support the community’s greatest need.” In years past, the Kinsmen Club of Trail has donated to worthwhile causes such as Cystic Fibrosis, Hal Rogers Endowment Fund, Kinsmen Foundation of B.C., the food bank, National Day of KINdness, senior’s Christmas, local grad celebrations and various other community events.

Reach out to your favorite Kinsmen or contact the Kinsmen Club of Trail through their Facebook page or by email (trailkinsmen@gmail.com).

If there are still ducks available, tickets will also be sold at the Pass Creek Fair on Sept. 23 – 24.

