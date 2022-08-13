Get ready for ‘A Night at the Rossland Museum’

Marilyn James (right) and Taress Alexis gave a cedar weaving demonstration at the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre during the Columbia Basin Culture Tour. Photo: contributed

The Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre hosted the Columbia Basin Culture Tour with some very special guests over the Aug. 6-7 weekend.

The museum celebrated arts and culture with daily outdoor tours, special guests, and a scavenger hunt.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Gold Fever Follies join the museum for an 11 a.m. tour, while Kimberley Cutler of Art by KimBoho crafted a live painting demo that progressed throughout the afternoon.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Taress Alexis and Marilyn James were onsite showing their cedar weaving skills for captivated onlookers.

This coming week. the Rossland Museum will be open late on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m. for “A Night at the Museum – Student Showcase!”

Come learn what the RMDC students have been working on this summer, get a guided tour of outdoor displays and a behind the scenes look into our collections storage with our Collections Manager.

The museum is open by donation, and students will be highlighting their work with the Rossland Miner, digitization, and the RMDC’s various collections.

The Museum will also have updates on their renewal and Digital Museum of Canada exhibit on the history of skiing in Rossland.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., entry is by donation with outdoor tours at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

