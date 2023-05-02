Goat gruff on a Trail bluff

“These two crows were having great fun with this mountain goat above the East Trail bluffs,” explains Ron Wilson. “They were bombing him one at a time then both at the same time from different directions, making this a very unhappy goat!”
