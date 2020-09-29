A look inside the facility. Photo: Golden Bear Children’s Centre

Golden Bear Children’s Centre in Rossland secures five-year lease

The centre’s monthly lease will rise to $1000 by 2023

Staff at Golden Bear Children’s Centre in Rossland are breathing a sigh of relief after city council decided to renew their five-year lease at 2058 Spokane Street.

As part of the lease agreement, the daycare will pay $800 a month in 2021, $900 a month in 2022, and $1000 a month in 2023 and 2024.

According to a report by city deputy corporate officer Cynthia Anonuevo, the monthly lease needs to increase to help the city maintain the 21-year-old building.

The report noted that the the centre is the only licensed daycare in the city that provides an infant and toddler program for children under three years old.

While 12 families have secured a space for their child in the program, 25 other families are still waiting for a spot. Twelve families are also waiting to secure a spot for their three to five year old children in the centre’s other childcare program.

Four Winds, Little Friends Habitat, Shey’s House and A Nanny Daycare are the other licensed daycare providers in Rossland.

READ MORE: School District 20 to improve childcare services for those working in emergency services

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
