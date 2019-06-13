Grad Day at Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre

The Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre, located in East Trail, celebrated the graduation of 24 students on Thursday.

After the grand march, the awards ceremony included greetings from the board of education, a message from principal Denise Flick, guest speaker Mandy Root from Freedom Quest, and valedictorian speeches from Maddison Bradley (Castlegar) and Owen Brideau from Trail.

As well, 16 awards were presented by local organizations and groups including the City of Trail ($650), the City of Castlegar ($600), Teck Trail Operations ($1,250) and School District 20 ($1,250).

