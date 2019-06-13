(Sheri Regnier photo)

Grad Day at Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre

Awards ceremony held on June 13

The Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre, located in East Trail, celebrated the graduation of 24 students on Thursday.

After the grand march, the awards ceremony included greetings from the board of education, a message from principal Denise Flick, guest speaker Mandy Root from Freedom Quest, and valedictorian speeches from Maddison Bradley (Castlegar) and Owen Brideau from Trail.

As well, 16 awards were presented by local organizations and groups including the City of Trail ($650), the City of Castlegar ($600), Teck Trail Operations ($1,250) and School District 20 ($1,250).

More to come …

 

(Sheri Regnier photo)

Previous story
Cruisin’ the Columbia rolls onto Trail Esplanade this weekend

Just Posted

Grad Day at Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre

Awards ceremony held on June 13

Webster students find missing man

Man reported missing from his Warfield home Wednesday night

Music, market and more coming up in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail area from June 13 to June 19

Fruitvale mill affected by downturn in lumber market

ATCO Wood Products has been forced to intermittently curtail operations

Update: Man missing located

Trail RCMP thank public, SAR and media for assistance in locating Steven Sutherland

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria Remembrance Day costs after funding debate

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

‘Prince of Whales’: Trump tweet misspelling Prince Charles’ title boosts B.C. business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

Coastal nature experts return for free talks on BC Ferries this summer

Most Read